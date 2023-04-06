Madison Heights school administrator fired for allegedly taking funds

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An alarming case of alleged embezzlement by an administrator with Madison Heights schools has led to his termination.

Madison Heights Schools

A letter sent to parents recently by the superintendent delivered the update.

“I think it’s wrong. They shouldn’t be doing that. Should be some kind of consequences,” says parent Tim Hobbs.

The school district says the director of business and finance was “terminated” after disclosing he used district funds for personal use.

“It’s heartbreaking. Schools are already low funded and don’t get enough money as is,” says another parent.

After declining an interview with 7 Action News about what happened, the superintendent sent us a statement saying their employee had admitted on April 3 to taking the funds.

He was terminated immediately and police were called.

Police Chief Corey Haines confirmed investigation into felony embezzlement. So far, no arrest has been made.

“Right now we’re looking at 20-25K but it could increase. It’s important to note a forensic audit is being done on the district next week,” says Haines.

