Madonna returns to Detroit for homecoming show at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Madonna’s "Celebration World Tour" made a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Monday night, and the city was buzzing with excitement to welcome Michigan's-own "Queen of Pop."

The concert was originally scheduled to take place last August but had to be pushed due to a bacterial infection the singer was hospitalized with that summer.

The concert goes through all of her eras in honor of her 40 years in the business.

“Her energy, she just puts on a great show. I love her and she’s not afraid to say what she wants," concertgoer Rachael Benson said.

Monday was the fifth time Benson saw Madonna in concert, and she drove all the way from Fremont, Ohio, to see the Queen of Pop in her home state.

Madonna spent her developmental years in metro Detroit and went to the University of Michigan for two years before moving to New York.

The outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights has Bob the Drag Queen opening her show.

“I think it’s huge for the LGBTQ community in Michigan, in Detroit, for everybody to come here," concertgoer Steve Beckner said. “She just gives it her all and she sticks up for the gay community and she always has.”

Even though the singer is known to start her concerts late, Detroit fans say they’ve already waiting this long for her homecoming, and they’ll wait as long as they need to for Michigan’s very own to take the stage.

“We don’t even care. She can take as long as she needs to as long as she put on a good show," Benson said.

WXYZ Madonna Michigan fans brave the cold to attend her Celebration Tour at Little Caesars Arena

Madonna's last performance in Detroit was at Joe Louis Arena on her "Rebel Heart Tour" in 2015.