Madonna has rescheduled her career-spanning "Celebration" tour at Little Caesars Arena to Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

313 Presents said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly-rescheduled date. Those who are unable to make it had 30 days to request a refund at the ticket's point of purchase.

The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 8, but had to be postponed while Madonna was recovering from what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection."