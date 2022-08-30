Major damage reported in Richmond after strong storms move through Monday night

People are continuing to clean up in Richmond in northern Macomb County after severe storms moved through the area on Monday night.

Those storms left hundreds of thousands without power, but ripped roofs and signs off of buildings in Richmond, knocking down tall trees.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in Richmond.

Michigan State Police say an unconfirmed tornado touched down in the city around 8 p.m. which led to wide-spread power outages and the damage seen in the video above. That is unconfirmed, and a tornado warning or watch was never issued for the area.

"Richmond PD requested assistance from area first responders and troopers , county and local officers responded. Troopers assisted with citizen welfare checks in damaged areas, blocked roadways due to downed powerlines/trees and helped evaluate the extent of damage," MSP said.

We'll have more from Richmond on Tuesday during 7 Action News.

