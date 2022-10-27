Major road closures along I-96, I-696 in Oakland County this weekend

Two major highways in Oakland County will have closures this weekend, which could cause headaches for drivers in several communities.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both westbound I-696 and eastbound I-96 will close this weekend for projects.

Communities affected include Southfield, Farmington Hills, Novi, Wixom and South Lyon.

According to MDOT, westbound I-696 will close from Telegraph to I-275 for pavement repairs and shoulder widening.

The highway will close at 8 p.m. Friday and be closed until around 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96.

Along I-96, eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kensington Road to Beck Road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Then, it will have two lanes open from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road, with ramp closures at Kent Lake, Milford and Wixom roads from 5 p.m. Saturday through late fall.

On Sunday, eastbound I-96 will have one lane open fro Beck Road to Novi Road from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. From 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the highway will close for overhead truss removal. Then, it will reopen with two lanes open.