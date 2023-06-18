Make-A-Wish Michigan turns 7-year-old boy's dream trip into reality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Make-A-Wish Michigan is a nonprofit with a mission to grant wishes for critically ill children.

In fact, this year, the organization's goal is to grant 475 wishes.

One of them is seven-year-old Ryder Washington.

In 2020, at the age of four, Ryder was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder in the bone marrow. His mother, Kimberly says it all started when he abnormally lost a tooth.

"How scary was it for you as a mom?" asked 7 Action News.

"Your heart kind of sinks, and I say it all the time. It's like a kick in the gut. And you immediately start thinking about the quality of life. You hear transplant," said Kimberly.

After several rounds of chemo and an exhausting search for a bone marrow donor, Ryder finally got a transplant in 2022.

His surprising source of hope? Iconic United States' landmarks.

"He loved the Statue of Liberty, which took him to Mount Rushmore, and all the monuments in Washington D.C. He would ask for them. And the doctors and nurses were intrigued because he knew all the facts about these monuments, and his collection would grow," said Kimberly.

Seeing Ryder's passion, Make-A-Wish Michigan knew precisely how to make his dream come true.

In April, the nonprofit sent Ryder on a six-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C.

"He was like no way, are you sure? Wait, am I better? It was just amazing to see a limo waiting outside, ready to take us to the airport," said Kimberly.

They enjoyed the Cherry Blossom Festival, the International Spy Museum, and statues of heroes like Dr. King and Abraham Lincoln.

"Seeing the monuments was one thing, but going into the White House, a whole another level unlocked. We got a VIP tour of the white house. He got a chance to sit in the private theater in one of the meeting rooms. He got a chance to run across the south lawn," said Kimberly.

Kim says she and her family will always be grateful to Make-A-Wish Michigan for giving Ryder the most memorable time of his life.

Meanwhile, after the transplant, Ryder is doing great, and he is one of many kids that Make-A-Wish Michigan brings cheer and joy to their lives.

To learn how you can help put a smile on a critically ill child's life, visit wish.org/michigan.

