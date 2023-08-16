Make-A-Wish recipient pays it forward to kids undergoing dialysis treatment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young woman granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation decided to pay it forward.

After undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant, Tiffani Hunt is helping kids in the same boat pass the time during their dialysis treatments.

Wednesday afternoon, it was a full-circle moment for Hunt at Children's Hospital of Michigan's nephrology clinic.

Under a different, uplifting set of circumstances, Hunt found herself back in the clinic where she spent about a year of her life.

“It was a lot for someone just starting their sophomore year of high school,” she said.

At 16 years old, Hunt went into kidney failure and underwent several surgeries and dialysis. She said her days started at 5 a.m.

“Me and my mom, we would come to the hospital three times a week, and I would spend probably about three, four, no more than five hours here," Hunt recalled. "And I would just sit there and sleep while I was doing my treatments.”

In December of 2018, Hunt's life changed for the better. She received a successful kidney transplant and is doing well today.

Now, at 22 years old, she’s the recipient of Make-A-Wish. She could have gone on a cruise, but she chose to use her wish to give back to kids in the pediatric dialysis center.

Hunt said this was inspired by a friend she met during her days in dialysis.

Hunt handed out Nintendo Switch gaming systems. It's a much needed distraction to help kids pass the time while receiving their infusions.

“I hope it keeps them busy, keep their mind off of things,” Hunt said.

Antonio Casey, 16, told 7 Action News his most recent battle has had him undergoing dialysis for three months now. He said he mostly sleeps.

“It means a lot,” he said.

Hunt credits her mom, her friends and hospital staff for the support. Her mom said she's proud of her selfless deeds.

"There’s no way to explain that feeling," Takila Shaw, Hunt's mom, said. "I feel like I’ve raised a good human. So for her to give back and see they’re smiling, that’s an amazing feeling."