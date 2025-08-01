'Makes me feel sick': Man charged in girlfriend's murder after reporting it as a suicide

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A death that was reported to police as a suicide in Wayne County in late June is now being investigated as a murder.

Sumpter township police said David McPherson called 911 on June 29 reporting his girlfriend, Haleigh Pace, shot herself in the head and was dying in their bedroom. But now, McPherson is facing charges.

Watch the video report below:

Man charged with murder in what was a reported suicide

"This was really out of character. Anybody who knows her knows she wouldn't have done this to herself," Pace’s brother Evan said.

Haleigh Pace’s brothers Evan and Peyton told me she also wouldn't do that to her son.

Family of Haleigh Pace

"My nephew Damien is, was her entire world and she worked two jobs busting her butt to try to support him, to try to make a better life for herself," Evan Pace said.

Family says 3-year-old Damien doesn’t understand that his mother isn’t coming home.

WXYZ

They say Haleigh Pace graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2023 with a degree in fashion and marketing.

Despite the positives, they say her relationship with McPherson was toxic. Some details hadn't come to light until it was too late.

Family-provided photo

"From the start, there was a big red flag. Not just because of the age gap — so my sister was just freshly 18 and he was 33 years old. And not even just that, it was the way that she was always more of the provider," Evan Pace said.

"I know in the past, she did want to leave him. He threatened taken away the baby. He threatened hurting us. So, it really was a tough situation my sister was in."

WXYZ

In the days following her death, McPherson posted quotes about grief.

"To me, it kind of makes me feel sick to like just know that while he was at her funeral and stood up and spoke for her and would post all these things after the fact, just the fact that he would do such a thing," Peyton Pace said.

However, police weren't convinced she died by suicide.

Photo captured from neighbor video

Investigators honed in on McPherson, and while they haven't shared what convinced them he pulled the trigger, McPherson was charged and arraigned for Haliegh Pace's murder on Thursday.

Her family created the hashtag #justiceforhaliegh. They've also created a GoFundMe page to support young Damien.

"I want my sister to be remembered by the way she made people feel, by the memories people had with her, not just about what happened to her," Evan Pace said.

Family of Haleigh Pace

McPherson is being held on a million-dollar bond. His next court date Aug. 13.

