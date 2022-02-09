Malcolm X home in Inkster placed on National Register of Historic Places

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A home in Inkster where late Civil Rights leader Malcolm X once lived has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The move was announced Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. According to the website of the National Register of Historic Places, the home was placed there on November 29, 2021.

A local nonprofit was awarded a $400,000 grant to restore the home in August 2021.

The home sits on 4336 Williams Street in Inkster. With the money, project organizers hope to turn it into a museum that highlights the life and legacy of the world-renowned human rights activist.

Malcolm X moved to the home in 1952 after being incarcerated back in Boston. The house was damaged by a fire and was abandoned until Aaron Sims came upon it.`

Sims said before he and his organization got involved the house was set to be demolished. Eventually, after pleading with the city council, he was able to secure the historical home.

In the 12th chapter of his autobiography, Malcolm X wrote about his time living in Detroit, which comes to find out was actually Inkster.

