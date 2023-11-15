'Mamma Mia!' 'The Cher Show,' and 'Pretty Woman' coming to the Fisher Theatre

Broadway in Detroit announced a trio of shows coming to the Fisher Theatre next year: "Pretty Woman: The Musical," "The Cher Show" and "Mamma Mia!"

Pretty Woman will play from Feb. 20-25, The Cher Show from March 19-24 and Mamma Mia! from April 23-28.

Individual tickets for each show range from $26 to $119, but fans can purchase a "Here We Go Again" package that gives you tickets to all three shows starting at $85. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 24.

Mamma Mia! has captured the hearts of millions around the world and had been seen in 50 productions across 16 languages.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on the Hollywood film and was carted and led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

The Cher Show covers Cher's story as a musical with 35 hits across six decades.

