Man, 2 teenage sons arrested after alleged attack on Shelby Township police

(WXYZ) — A 55-year-old man and his two sons were arrested after an alleged attack on a police officer and sergeant last Saturday in Shelby Township.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, officers were investigating a report of four people in a Cadillac Escalade shooting at people around 10:45 p.m. on September 9. Police say they were able to trace the reported vehicle to a residence on the 51000 block of Clear Spring.

It was there that police say they attempted to impound the vehicle when the resident, 55-year-old Sam Kassab, reportedly told his two teenage sons (15 and 16) to block the tow truck.

Police say Kassab then started pushing officers and started fighting with a sergeant and officer who were trying to place him under arrest. While this was going on, police say Kassab’s 15-year-old started attacking the sergeant and officer.

The three suspects were eventually taken into custody and the sergeant and officer were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the officer was treated for a concussion and lacerations to the face, and the sergeant, who was severely injured, was treated for a concussion, facial lacerations, broken orbital bones, and numerous broken bones in the face.

According to police, Kassab was arraigned on charges of assault/resist police officer causing serious impairment, assault/resist police officer causing injury and assault/resist police officer.

Kassab was released from custody after his bond was reduced to $100,000 cash surety, police said.

The 15-year-old was reportedly charged with assault/resist police officer causing serious impairment, assault/resist police officer causing injury, assault or assault and battery, and DNA — refuse or resist providing samples.

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with three counts of assault/resist police officer.

Police say a 55-year-old resident from Troy was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

“Our officers are committed to protecting our citizens from these random acts of violence by doing their part to hold these offenders accountable. We now have two officers off the road due to injuries and three offenders still on the streets,” said Robert Shelide, Shelby Township Police Chief, in a statement on social media.

