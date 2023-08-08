Man accused in death of Zion Foster appears in court for preliminary hearing

(WXYZ) — A man accused of killing Zion Foster, his teen cousin, is in court today listening to the evidence against him.

Watch live hearing here

Jaylin Brazier is accused of murdering Zion. Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

Police say he told them that he got high with his cousin in January of 2022 and panicked when she stopped breathing.

Investigators believe he threw Zion's body in a dumpster in Macomb County.

Her body has not been recovered.

In June, Brazier was arrested and charged in her murder.

The judge is listening to testimony against Brazier and will decide if there's enough evidence to send him to trial.