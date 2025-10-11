Man accused in Kroger stabbing not charged in killing, faces weapons charge

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused in a deadly stabbing inside a Southgate Kroger this week will not be charged with the killing because prosecutors say he acted in self-defense.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Charles Hinton will not be charged in the Tuesday killing, but they’ve issued a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors say Hinton was an employee at the Kroger on Fort Street near Pennsylvania Road and knew the victim but had never met him in person.

They say Hinton was at work when 23-year-old Ramon Vazquez walked in looking for him and suddenly started punching him.

While being attacked, Hinton pulled out a knife and stabbed Vazquez twice, killing him. Authorities say Hinton remained at the scene.

Rosa Martinez

It's unknown at this time what led up to the attack.

Hinton is expected in court Saturday to be arraigned on the weapons charge. Under Michigan law, a person is allowed to use force when necessary to protect themselves.

