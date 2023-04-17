Man accused of killing Ann Arbor activist to be arraigned in court Monday

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The man prosecutors believe is responsible for the murder of an Ann Arbor activist is expected to face a judge Monday.

His scheduled arraignment was yesterday but it was postponed after he refused to cooperate with the courts.

The death of 51-year-old Jude Walton rocked the Ann Arbor community where she was widely known as a voice for the voiceless.

She was found dead inside her home Thursday when officers stopped by for a wellness check.

The suspect, who is 54 years old and also from Ann Arbor, is expected to face open murder, criminal sexual conduct, and home invasion charges.

It is unknown at this time if the two knew each other or if there was any possible motive.

Jude Watson worked to end homelessness while volunteering at Avalon House. Those who loved her are holding on to the memories.

“She was funny. She was smart. She as witty,” one community member said.

“Her reach was so vast. She was the safest space I’ve ever been on this planet," another added.

Though the suspect was a no-show Sunday, a detective appeared on Zoom giving testimony that placed the suspect at the scene of the crime.