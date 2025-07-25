Man allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted woman in St. Clair County; police believe there are more victims

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County man is in custody for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app, and deputies believe there are more victims.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Charles Fouts Jr. of Lenox Township was taken into custody for the alleged assault.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in Fort Gratiot Township late Saturday night after a woman arrived at a neighbor's home disoriented, saying she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.

Deputies also say it was later discovered that photos of her were taken without her knowledge, relating to the incident.

The suspect, Fouts, was still on scene when deputies arrived. He was interviewed and then arrested. It's believed they met on a dating app, and deputies discovered there is a possibility of more victims.

Fouts is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned earlier this week and denied bond.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of Fouts, please call Detective Pokriefka at (810) 987-1726.