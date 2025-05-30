ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was armed with a knife and barricaded himself for hours on Friday inside a gas station in Allen Park has been taken into custody.

The situation started around 4:30 p.m. near a McDonald's in the area of Allen and Southfield roads before the man walked across the street to the Marathon gas station, police said. This led to a large police presence that included SWAT.

Man armed with knife taken into custody after hourslong standoff at Allen Park gas station

Allen Park police said they were able to get everyone out of the gas station, and the man barricaded himself inside.

Police said he was armed with a knife and they believed they knew his identity before taking him into custody. They also believe the man was having a mental health crisis.

Surveillance video shows armed man barricade himself in Allen Park gas station

Police began their efforts to make entry around 9 p.m. by shooting through the glass on the front door and then opening it using some sort of tool. They threw in flash-bangs before entering and walking back out with the man who was inside.

The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said this was the best-case scenario for a situation like this.

Chopper video shows gas station barricade situation in Allen Park

Employees inside the business when the man walked in said they spoke with him and tried to calm him down. They also gave him water.

“I was just thinking about my life. That’s it — what’s gonna happen next, you know what I mean? We didn’t know if it was a shootout,” a gas station clerk said.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

Several police agencies responded to the scene.

Police are working to get the man the help he needs. It’s unclear at this time if or what charges would be issued.

