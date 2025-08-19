DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly posted threats against peaceful marchers participating in an Islamic commemoration in the city.

Anthony James Young was apprehended Saturday around 7 p.m., about five hours after allegedly threatening peaceful Ar'baeen marchers in Dearborn over the weekend.

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Dearborn religious marchers on social media

Body camera footage exclusively obtained by 7 News Detroit shows Dearborn police officers arriving at Young's home in Garden City to make the arrest.

"I got into an argument with some people on Facebook," Young can be heard saying in the footage.

Young was arraigned Monday at the 19th District Court for posting a message on Facebook that read: "Someone should show up and let a couple of clips out."

Watch the arraignment of the Garden City man who allegedly threatened to shoot religious marchers

Judge Mark Somers read out two misdemeanor counts of malicious use of telecommunications services.

"I understand you got charged as a misdemeanor, not a felony — this is not child's play. In this day and age where every third person has an assault rifle, talking about emptying their clips into people, this is not child's play," Somers said during the arraignment.

Young responded to the charges saying, "I understand the charges, and I'm completely regretful."

Police say no weapons were found on Young, but if found guilty, he faces up to one year in prison.

Massar Alkhudair, 29, who attended the march with his family, expressed relief about the arrest.

"It was pretty scary. I was just glad that Dearborn police got hold of that suspect," Alkhudair said.

Alkhudair was among tens of thousands of people at the march marking the end of Ashura, an annual Islamic commemoration of Imam Hussain.

"At the end of the day, we just got to take it on the chin and just got to be thankful for our police force," he said.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin praised the community for bringing the threat to the department's attention and his officers for their quick response.

"Yeah, we don't waste any time when there is a threat made against our community," Shahin said.

"It's entirely unacceptable and there is no room for that in Dearborn. Whenever these do occur, we will spare no expense. We will work with our local, state and federal partners and hold those folks accountable."

Young will return to court on Sept. 17. The judge issued a $5,000 bond, along with a GPS tether if released, and prohibited access to the internet.

