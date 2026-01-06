Man arrested after allegedly trying to enter Romulus Middle School with gun

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested on Tuesday morning after trying to enter Romulus Middle School with a gun, according to officials with Romulus Community Schools.

School administrators tell 7 News Detroit a man tried to get access to the middle school while brandishing a gun. It's unclear if shots were fired.

We're told the first 911 call went out around 10 a.m. about the man, at which point the school was put under a soft lockdown. The man was arrested minutes after the 911 call went out, officials say.

7 News Detroit spoke directly to Romulus Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson about the situation.

"Dr. Edmondson is respectfully asking families to allow students to remain at school for the time being. There is a significant police presence on campus, along with media on site, and keeping students in place allows school staff and law enforcement to manage the situation safely and effectively," said school board President Porsche Laster in part in a statement released on Facebook. "Please be assured that students are safe...Thank you for your cooperation, patience, and trust as we work together to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

The soft lockdown has since been lifted, and officials say students will be allowed to finish out the day.

The middle school still has a police presence outside as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

