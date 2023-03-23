Watch Now
News

Man arrested for allegedly firing shot at officers in Macomb Co. trailer park

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 09:50:07-04

A man who allegedly fired a weapon at police officers in Macomb County is in custody after a barricaded gunman situation.

According to the Chesterfield Township Police Department, they were dispatched to the Carriageway Mobile Home Park just after midnight.

They were called by a man who said he was a victim of malicious destruction of property.

While they were there, a 47-year-old neighbor stepped out of his trailer and fired a shot near the officers from his AR-15 rifle. Officers took cover and the suspect then barricaded himself in the trailer.

More officers were called and the trailer was surrounded. The Macomb County SWAT Team also arrived on scene and they began communicating with the suspect.

The suspect said he refused to give himself up and continued threatening officers, stepping outside his trailer a few times. The SWAT team was able to approach him and take him into custody without further incident.

He was taken into custody and is currently in the Macomb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website