Man arrested for breaking into Dearborn home, abusing & sexually assaulting 2 elderly women

Dearborn police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly abused and sexually assaulted two elderly women after breaking into their home on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the home in the area of Southfield Rd. and Outer Dr. on a reported home invasion and assault.

When they arrived, officers discovered the elderly female residents had been "severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown adult male who illegally entered their home."

EMS rendered aid to the women and both are at the hospital for their injuries.

Police said they used evidence and eyewitnesses in the area and tracked the suspect to a nearby motel where the suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.

"The crime committed in our community over the weekend is shocking and horrifying. I applaud and thank the community members who assisted our officers in swiftly bringing the perpetrator to justice and protected our residents from any further threat. As our investigation continues, our thoughts remain with the victims of this incident, their families, and their neighbors as they heal and recover from this trauma," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to the public.