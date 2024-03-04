Man charged after allegedly assaulting elderly man at Farmington Hills YMCA

(WXYZ) — A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man at the Farmington Hills YMCA on Friday.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Malik Ali Smith, 20, of Farmington Hills got into an argument with the victim inside the locker room on March 1 around 10:45 a.m. A witness reportedly heard a physical fight and went in to see the victim slumped over the counter.

The prosecutor's office said Smith slammed the victim's head into the counter and that's when the witness stepped in and broke up the fight.

Smith reportedly ran away from the scene but was later located and taken into custody. He was arraigned on March 2 for Assault with Intent to Murder with a bond set at $250,000 cash/surety, no 10%. The probable cause conference is set for March 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The victim is still in critical condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

“This was a vicious, senseless attack,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a press release. “I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim.”