Man charged for alleged random attack on elderly German man in Downtown Detroit

A Detroit man is facing charges for an alleged random assault on an elderly German man in Downtown Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Lawrence Deonte Gilchrist, 30, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 7 around 10:14 a.m., police were dispatched to the building in the 1000 block of Woodward Ave.

When they arrived, they found the 81-year-old man on the ground. He was visiting from his home in Bremen, Germany.

Prosecutors allege that Gilchrist approached the victim and without provocation, hit him, causing him to fall and injure his head.

“A lot of work has gone into making our city a welcoming beacon to all, only to have the alleged horrific actions of this defendant deeply tarnish these efforts. But much more importantly, 81-year-old Dieter Kirsch must pay the undeserved price of what the defendant decided to do. This is heartbreaking on so many levels,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

The suspect was arraigned and given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.