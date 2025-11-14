Man charged for allegedly operating fully functioning drug lab at Mt. Clemens home

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested after a raid at a home in Mt. Clemens resulted in the seizure of a variety of drugs.

According to the sheriff's office, the Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) raided the home after an investigation found a 52-year-old man was allegedly distributing counterfeit methamphetamine/fentanyl pills in the Mt. Clemens area and using a fake identity.

During the raid, detectives found a fully functioning, homemade lab where various chemicals were used and drugs were made.

They seized:



Approximately 225 grams of Etizolam (Schedule I controlled substance)

Over 1,000 suspected pressed methamphetamine/fentanyl pills

One pill press and a variety of different pill stamps

Approximately 1,300 grams of psilocybin “mushrooms”

Ketamine

Schedule III anabolic steroids

Two pistols

One vehicle

Large amount of narcotics packaging and distribution materials – labels, vials, etc.

The 52-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens were both arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail.

The man is facing 10 different charges, while the woman is facing two charges.

“This investigation and these arrests reflect our unwavering commitment to keeping our neighborhoods—and especially our schools—safe. Conducting illegal drug activity anywhere is unacceptable, but doing so near an elementary school shows a blatant disregard for the safety of our children. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue those who threaten the well-being of this community,” Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement.

