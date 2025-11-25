Man charged for allegedly photographing child inside restroom at Southfield Michaels store

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Charges have been filed against a Detroit man accused of taking pictures of a 9-year-old girl who was using the restroom at a Michaels store in Southfield.

Southfield police body cameras were rolling as officers arrested 45-year-old Dale Frye on Monday at his home on Northlawn Street in Detroit. Frye was taken away from his home in handcuffs after Southfield police say he used his cellphone to take pictures of a 9-year-old girl on Oct. 22 who was using a restroom at the Michaels store on Telegraph Road near 12 Mile Road.

“You go forward and capture images of a child over the stall, very disturbing,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

During a press conference at Southfield police headquarters, the chief invited the mother and the 9-year-old, whose identities we are protecting, and praised their strength and courage.

“This 9-year-old was paying attention and she wanted justice for what occurred to her,” Barren said.

Frye is faces two felony counts that include capturing and distributing an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

“I was so glad that finally he’s off the street, and now that footage is in the right hands,” the mother said.

Police also thanked 7 News Detroit for sharing surveillance video, which helped identify the suspect’s vehicle and lead to a search of his home, where multiple phones were found. Barren says his detectives worked tirelessly to bring justice and keep others safe.

“He thought he had gotten away with what he had done because he seemed very excited when we said we were going to return some items back to him, but little did he know, the handcuffs were following that conversation,” Barren said.

Frye is due back in court on Dec. 8 and is being held on a $30,000 bond.