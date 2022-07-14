Man charged for fatal shooting inside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Francisco O’Neal, 48, of Detroit.

Terrance Anderson Lewis has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm.

Anderson and O'Neal were acquaintances and had been involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to a liquor store in the 19340 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit on July 11, at approximately 2:41 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim inside the store, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Mr. O’Neal was transported to a local hospital where he died to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police say, O'Neal was walking to the store when Lewis pulled out and fired a handgun, fatally wounding O’Neal, before fleeing the scene.

A Detroit police investigation led to the arrest of Lewis on July 13.

Lewis is expected to be arraigned on July 15 after 10:30 a.m. in 36th District Court in Detroit.