Man charged in connection to Saline fatal shooting

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged Barry Garza, 58, in connection to the fatal shooting of Amber Jo Thomas, 40, of Lenawee County.

Arraigned Saturday, Garza was charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond and is expected to be back in court on August 17.

Police say Garza fatally shot Thomas, his ex-girlfriend, and another person Thursday in a parking lot in Saline.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all victims of this unnecessary tragedy. Amber Jo Thomas, you will be remembered and we will do everything in our power to get justice for you and your family,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said in a press release Saturday.

One week prior to the shooting, Thomas filed a personal protection order against Garza.

In the PPO, approved the following day, Thomas revealed she was with Garza for nine years and was subjected to "physical and verbal abuse" during the relationship. She also revealed she called police several times due to the abuse. Thomas said in the PPO, the day before filing the order, Garza took her phone. In the filing, she said, "I'm scared. He has stated he was going to kill me several times.”