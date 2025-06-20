Man charged in murder of Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover to appear in court next week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man charged in the horrific murder of a high-profile Detroit neurosurgeon will appear in court for a preliminary exam next week.

Dr. Devon Hoover was shot and killed at his Detroit home in April 2023.

Desmond Burks is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

A friend of Hoover, Alan Kaniarz, is still heartbroken over the loss and recalls a final photo he took of him.

“I just thought it can’t be bad to have a picture of Devon. Turns out, that was one of the last ones taken, pretty sad. Once I learned of his murder, I felt like I got the air knocked out of me,” Kaniarz said.

Prosecutors say Burks had an intimate relationship with Hoover and say phone records played a key role as part of a massive amount of evidence gathered. The investigation spanned five states and three countries.

Kaniarz explained what the case going to court means for Hoover’s family and friends.

“Speaking for myself, I’m wondering why it took so long. The murderer took his life without regard for all the good he’s done on this planet,” Kaniarz said.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said the case has more than 100 hours of video interviews, surveillance from 24 locations, over 300 pieces of evidence, more than 134 search warrant requests, a Range Rover, luxury watches, and multiple terabytes of evidence.

“Someone took his life. That family lost a brother and son,” said Steve Dolunt, a retired assistant chief with the Detroit Police Department.

I asked Dolunt about the bloody scene at Hoover’s Boston Edison neighborhood home and how investigators examined reports of him being shot twice in the head.

“It’s not just going to lock up a bad guy. You break everything down like you see on TV and try to put everything together,” Dolunt said.

Former prosecutor and law professor Adam Wright pointed out that loved ones will be learning more details, but some info will be held back.

“Many times, a prelim can show the strength of the government’s case or its weakness,” Wright said. “The evidence they’ve been gathering over the last year was to determine how the murder occurred, why, and the basis for the belief the defendant committed the crime.”

Wright says the goal is to present enough evidence to go to trial.

“He’s gone. There’s a huge void left in the world because he’s not here. It’s not going to bring back my friend, a great doctor, people that could walk again because of an operation he performed, and had a way better quality of life, because of some neurosurgery he performed,” Kaniarz said.

Burks is also currently locked up on separate murder charges as well for allegedly punching and killing a driver in a road rage case.

A plea deal in this case could still be negotiated after the preliminary exam or even after trial begins, but it’s unknown how likely that could be.