Man charged in non-fatal shooting involving Detroit police officers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has been charged in connection to a non-fatal shooting that injured a Detroit Police Department officer last week.

The incident happened Jan. 11 around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Burt Road near W. Davison.

Officers were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers lined up and entered “an active shooter situation,” the police chief said.

The prosecutor’s office said police found a suspect on the second floor of the apartment building.

Authorities say the man pulled out a shotgun, firing it at officers. Gunfire was exchanged and an officer and two others inside the apartment were shot and taken to the hospital. The man charged was not shot, the prosecutor’s office said.

The officer has since been released from the hospital, officials said. Everyone was expected to make a full recovery.

Barry Holley Washington, 45, of Detroit was arraigned on Sunday. He’s been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm in a building and three counts of felony firearm. Washington was given a $100,000 cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

A bond redetermination hearing for Washington is scheduled for Wednesday and a probable cause conference is set for next Monday.