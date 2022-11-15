Watch Now
Man charged with felony murder after woman found dead in truck bed

An update is expected Tuesday in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz, whose body was found in the back of a pickup truck in Roseville following a car crash Thursday.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old has now been charged with felony murder after a woman was found dead in the bed of a truck following an accident in Roseville in late October.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Stephen Freeman is accused of entering the home of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz on October 27 when she was not home before allegedly having an altercation with her that turned deadly.

Later in the day, the prosecutor’s office says Freeman was driving Seitz’s truck near Hayes and Common in Roseville when he hit another vehicle and left the scene on foot. While police were searching the vehicle for information, they discovered the body.

On November 4, Freeman was arraigned on charges of concealing the death of an individual and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. He has remained in custody since that time, the prosecutor’s office says.

After additional investigation, the prosecutor’s office says he is now being charged with felony murder, a life offense. He was arraigned today on the charge.

“I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police for investigating this matter in a quick and efficient manner. The additional charges for the victim’s death will provide justice to the family and keep our community safer,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a press release.

Freeman’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

