Man charged with homicide in death of Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man faces 12 charges, including homicide, after a Melvindale police officer was shot and killed over the weekend.
These charges stem from an incident that happened Sunday, when Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said was killed near a car wash while responding to a call about people hanging around the business.
The man that police say shot Said, Michael Lopez, was taken into custodyin Southwest Detroita day later following a manhunt.
According to Michigan State Police, Lopez faces 12 counts after a warrant was issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, including:
- Homicide- Murder of a Peace Officer
- Weapons Possession by a Prohibited Person
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Cocaine
- Weapons carrying with Unlawful Intent
- Felony Firearms (five counts)
- Habitual Offender (Fourth Offense)
Hundreds gathered to remember the life of Said earlier this week.
“Mohamed was a funny, intellectual, kind, sweet person. He was a go-getter,” Badr Algamal, Mohamed's friend and a fellow police officer, told us. “He loved his community. His line was always small city with a big heart."
"He loved his job," family member Habsh Ahmed told us. "He loved it. It was not a job — it was not a career. It was a way of life for him."
If you'd like to donate to Said's family, visit a verified GoFundMe page that has been set up for them.