Man charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to girls in Rochester Hills

A man accused of exposing himself to girls outside of two Rochester Hills businesses earlier this summer has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

Brandon Richardson, a 32-year-old man from Auburn Hills, was given a $5,000 personal bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Earlier this week, Oakland County deputies released video of a man they were searching for. The sheriff's office said the man turned himself in around 8:15 p.m., eight hours after a picture and video were released.

The incidents happened on June 29 just before 4 p.m. at the Shake Shack and the Barnes & Noble on Adams Road in the village of Rochester Hills.

The girls told police they were seated outside the Shake Shack when the man walked past them and lifted up his shirt, with the girls noticing his zipper was down. A few minutes later, the girls moved to the front of the book store and saw the same man, who exposed himself again. Investigators say he may have done something similar in Auburn Hills earlier that day.

The girls yelled at the man after the second instance, and when nearby women asked if the girls needed help, the man took off through an open-air food court and into the parking lot, where he was last seen.

"I appreciate the public's help with numerous tips coming in after the suspect's photo was released," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release. "We look forward to moving this case forward in the days ahead."

Richardson is due back in court at the end of this month.