WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 58-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking Planet Fitness employees and attempting to run over a police officer during his escape in West Bloomfield.

Wesley Joh is accused of entering the Planet Fitness on Orchard Lake Road and punching the front desk manager without warning last week. According to police, he then used a steel workout bar as a weapon, waving it around and throwing it at gym employees before attempting to flee.

VIDEO: Man charged with multiple felonies after violent attack at Planet Fitness, police chase

Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic confrontation between Joh and West Bloomfield police officers.

"No, stop. Open the door. Stop. Radio, he just tried to run me over. He's taking off," an officer can be heard saying in the bodycam video.

Bodycam video shows police encounter after attack at Planet Fitness in West Bloomfield

Police say Joh hit multiple police vehicles during the ensuing chase, which ended in a residential area near W. Maple Road and Orchard Lake Road on Tamerlane Drive.

"That's crazy just the thought of that happening and the thought that some innocent person could've been riding through the parking lot or riding down the street could've been in the middle of all that," said Kevin Campbell, who lives near where the chase ended.

The confrontation didn't end with the chase. Officers had to use a Taser to remove Joh from his vehicle after he allegedly refused to exit.

West Bloomfield Police Department Wesley Joh being apprehended

"He drove on our lawn, through our driveway and he almost hit our mailbox and car," said Nathan Sandiha, who works out at the Planet Fitness and lives in the neighborhood where the chase occurred.

"He better go to the gym in the jail — he can work out there for free," Campbell added.

Joh faces nine charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing and eluding a police officer. He is due back in court Sept. 4 at 48th District Court and could face decades behind bars if convicted.

