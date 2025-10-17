Man charged with stabbing his mother, brother and sister in Canton home

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old man appeared in court Thursday facing multiple assault and weapons charges after allegedly stabbing his mother, brother and sister nearly to death at their Canton home earlier this week.

Derek Alesmaily sat seemingly emotionless as he was arraigned in 35th District Court in Plymouth. He's charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and three counts of felonious assault.

Police responded to 911 calls from passersby on Tuesday and found two victims in the driveway and another in the roadway, all suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"The officers obviously gave them medical attention immediately upon finding them. Our fire department arrived on scene, assessed the patients, loaded them up and transported them to near hospitals," Canton Police Deputy Chief Edward Johnson said. "Currently, they're in serious but stable condition."

It's unclear what led up to the violence. Alesmaily's court-appointed attorney says the 23-year-old was visiting his family the day of the alleged crime.

"I think we have a young gentleman who's got family issues that he's got to work through. He's got some personal issues that he's going to work through, and I do believe that his next attorney on this will have a wonderful client to work with, even though there's some horrendous allegations," Andrew Stacer said.

The court noted Alesmaily's criminal history during his arraignment, which includes domestic violence and a prison stint. Alesmaily spent about a year and a half behind bars for a bank robbery conviction and was paroled in May.

"So, he only got out of prison 2.5 months ago and allegedly committed these crimes?" Judge Michael Gerou asked a Canton police detective during the arraignment.

Given the severity of the charges and Alesmaily's criminal history, Gerou set bail at $3 million with no 10% option.

"Given the severity of the offenses and his criminal history and the devastating injuries to the victims that are family members, I think a $3 million no 10% bail is appropriate," Gerou said.

The accused is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy noted the significance of the timing of the alleged crimes.

“It is ironic that this happened during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This family has experienced a horrific tragedy. We will prosecute this offender and bring the victims the justice that they deserve,” Kym Worthy.

Alesmaily is due back in court for a preliminary exam on Halloween. If convicted of the charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

