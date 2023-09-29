Watch Now
News

Man connected to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police search home in connection with Tupac Shakur death
KNXV
Las Vegas police search home in connection with Tupac Shakur death
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 12:35:32-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest for the first time in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

A person with first-hand knowledge of the arrest who wasn't authorized to publicly speak about the case told The Associated Press that Duane Davis was taken into custody Friday morning.

Davis is the uncle of the suspected shooter and has long been linked to the investigation.

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police searched a home tied to Davis.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning