Man critically shot outside of Allen Park bowling alley

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Allen Park Police Chief Chris Egan confirms the department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting Saturday night outside of Thunderbowl Lanes.

On January 27 at approximately 11:33 p.m., officers from Allen Park, Melvindale and Lincoln Park police departments responded to a parking lot in the 4200 block of Allen Road in Allen Park following reports of gunshots.

Once on the scene, police found a 34-year-old male not breathing and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Police say they believe a verbal argument occurred prior to the shooting.

Officers and personnel from the Allen Park Fire Department rendered aid to the victim who was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as critical but stable.

The Downriver Violent Crimes Task Force was activated and will conduct the criminal investigation along with Allen Park Police Departments' Detective Bureau.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Allen Park police at (313) 386-7800.

