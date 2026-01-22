Man dead, 2 others injured after shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Marx Street near Winchester Avenue. A man died after the shooting.

Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. A woman was treated at the scene and is stable.

What led up to the shooting is unclear at this time.

WXYZ

A suspect was detained after the shooting.

Police say everyone involved in the incident knows each other.

Detroit police’s homicide unit is investigating.

