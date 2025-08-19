DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has died and two women were injured after a shooting incident at a Detroit park Monday evening, police said.

Detroit police said they were called just before 8 p.m. after shots were fired at Latham Park in the area of Seneca Street and Moffat Avenue on the city's east side.

Watch our reports below:

Man dead, 2 women injured after shooting during repass at Detroit park

Multiple shootings overnight in Detroit; here's what we know so far

Officials said a repass was happening at the park after a funeral service when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired. Detectives believe the car could be a burgundy Chrysler 300 that had a flat tire. They're looking for the suspect vehicle.

Three people were shot — a man and two women. The man died, police said. The two women were hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Police said the man was in his early 30s. The two women are in their late 20s.

Hear from Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams in the video player below:

Detroit police provide details on shooting incident at park

Several shell casings were found at three different locations in the area — an alley west of the park, the street in front of the park and a rear corner of the park. Police said they would not be surprised if there are about 100 casings in total.

It's unclear at this time if there were multiple shooters. What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police plan to talk to the female victims when their conditions improve. They're also looking to talk with witnesses.

WXYZ

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detroit police's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

