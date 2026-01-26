Man dead after early morning house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a house fire on Detroit's east side, the spokesperson for the city's fire department tells us.

DFD responded to the call of a house fire just before 5:20 a.m. at a home the 40 block of W Parkway. We're told that crews were able to knock the fire down and found the man on the first floor.

The spokesperson said the man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead when he arrived at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

We're told that no one else was in the home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt in the rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.