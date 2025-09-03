Man dead, firefighter injured in fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead, and a firefighter was injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side.

The fire broke out late Tuesday evening, at a home in the 10200 block of McQuade.

Detroit firefighters arrived in minutes, with fire showing from the home. Crews were able to get a man out of the home; that man was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells ys that a firefighter hurt his lower back after falling from the second floor of the home to the basement. We're told he was hospitalized for injuries sustained from that incident.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.