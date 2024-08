DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead and two others were shot on Detroit's east side late Monday evening.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. at a home in the 13900 block of Hazel Ridge, with authorities telling us that three men were shot, with one of those men dying.

The Detroit Police Department declared a barricaded gunman, and two suspects were arrested at that location a few hours later.

DPD's Major Crimes Division is investigating this incident.