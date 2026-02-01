Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting at party on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is dead, and a woman has been hospitalized in a shooting at a party on Detroit's west side, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us.

We're told the police responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in the 17000 block of Quincy, with the shooting stemming from an altercation.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot to death. They also say that a woman was hospitalized from the shooting, where she is in temporary serious condition.

The person who fired the shots is unknown at this time, authorities say.

Anyone with information can call our Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up