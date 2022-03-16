Man described as 'serial prowler' arrested once again in Farmington Hills

(WXYZ) — A suspected serial prowler is in jail after terrifying people in Oakland County, and this isn't the first time he's faced these accusations.

In 2019, 56-year-old Kenton Driscoll was arrested in Birmingham and Royal Oak for the same offense.

Bond for Driscoll has been set at $5,000, and people in Oakland County hope the prowling is coming to an end after his arrest.

Home surveillance caught the 56-year-old in the act, peering through windows of homes in Oakland County.

After being arrested in 2019, police say he was seen peering through windows and bathrooms in Farmington Hills last year.

That happened in Emily Taucher's neighborhood. One day, she found a man hiding in her garage. It's not known if it was Driscoll.

"It is scary it's terrifying, my poor son he was, he was just terrified," Taucher said.

The most recent incident happened to Dennis Firment, who caught Driscoll on camera in the middle of the night.

"I didn't know what his intent was. I didn't know if he wanted to steal something, I didn't know if he was after my family, I had no idea," Firment said.

Police say Driscoll is connected to at least four other incidents, and there are similar reports throughout Oakland County.

Over the weekend, police used a drone and found Driscoll living in a wooded area off of I-696 and Orchard Lake. He was arrested and booked in jail.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said they don't believe he will be getting out any time soon.

"We don't believe that's going to happen at this point. We work very closely with our district courts to ensure the safety of our community," King said.

Police are still looking for people who may have similar reports. If you do, give them a call.