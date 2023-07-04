Man dies after being hit by van in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 47-year-old man from Troy was killed after being hit by a van Monday night in Harrison Township.

Police say it happened around 10:50 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Cottrell Street.

They say the 47-year-old was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

The victim was found lying on the ground in a driveway, and nearby citizens rendered aid. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 84-year-old man who was driving the van stayed at the scene and was cooperative with authorities. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the van was given field sobriety tasks and submitted a blood sample though a search warrant.

He was held at the Macomb County Jail for operating while impaired causing death but was later released pending results of the investigation.

The road was closed near the scene but has since reopened.

Names are being withheld as family members are notified of the victim’s death and criminal charges are issued.