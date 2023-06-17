Man dies after boating accident on Lake Orion

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirms, Tonino Zaccagnini, a 55-year-old Lake Orion resident died Friday from an apparent drowning after falling out of a boat on Lake Orion.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday, deputies from Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the 600 block of Victoria Island to locate a missing boater.

Zaccagnini was reported missing by family members after they found items belonging to the victim “floating in the water near a boat house and an empty boat adrift on the lake,” Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release Saturday.

Police say the man was found about 15 feet from the shore in approximately six feet of water by a family friend.

CPR was performed after Zaccagnini was recovered by emergency responders and he was taken to a boat launch near the scene. Paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department relieved rescue teams members and continued performing CPR and other life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is currently under investigation.

