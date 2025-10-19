Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Man dies after drowning in Lake St. Clair

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old man has died after drowning in Lake St. Clair early Sunday morning, police tell us.

New Baltimore police and fire responded just before 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who fell off a dock and went underwater.

Officers could not locate the man initially, but his body was found by New Baltimore officers in a patrol boat. Harrison Township Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Coast Guard vessels assisted in the search.

Police are currently investigating what led up to this drowning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit