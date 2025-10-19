Man dies after drowning in Lake St. Clair

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old man has died after drowning in Lake St. Clair early Sunday morning, police tell us.

New Baltimore police and fire responded just before 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who fell off a dock and went underwater.

Officers could not locate the man initially, but his body was found by New Baltimore officers in a patrol boat. Harrison Township Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Coast Guard vessels assisted in the search.

Police are currently investigating what led up to this drowning.