Man dies after tire hits pickup truck on I-75 near Davison Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has died after a loose tire hit his pickup truck on I-75 in Detroit on Friday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-75 near Davison Freeway and caused northbound I-75 to close for a couple of hours.

Michigan State Police say a 63-year-old man driving a pickup truck was going northbound on I-75 when another vehicle going southbound lost a tire. The tire went over the median and hit the windshield of the pickup truck.

MSP says troopers found the truck against the wall. The driver was unconscious.

Troopers broke a window trying to free the driver but couldn’t reach him because the truck’s roof was caved in.

After moving the truck away from the wall with a chain, troopers were able to get the driver out.

Troopers then started giving the victim treatment and helped Detroit firefighters take him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The 63-year-old man of Clarkston died at the hospital, MSP said Friday evening.

The driver of the second car is cooperating with the investigation, MSP said.