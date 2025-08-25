Man dies after touching power line while working in Sterling Heights, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was doing landscaping work has died after touching a power line in Sterling Heights Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said a 41-year-old man of Grosse Pointe Park touched a power line while on a mechanical lift around 2:30 p.m. near Metropolitan Parkway and Mound Road.

The victim was unconscious after touching the power line. When officials arrived, the man was still in the air on the mechanical lift.

First responders performed CPR and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Monday evening, police said the man died.

DTE released the following statement:

DTE Energy was notified that a member of the public came into contact with a power line while doing landscaping work in Sterling Heights. Tragically, we have learned that this individual has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.



DTE will work closely with officials as the investigation continues into this event.



This is an important reminder to take safety precautions around power lines, whether you are a professional or a homeowner working in the yard. Always be sure to look up and know where power lines are located before beginning any outdoor project, particularly those involving working at high elevations and on ladders. If you are near a utility line and are unsure what it is, treat it as if it is energized.



For more information on electric safety, please visit our website [dteenergy.com] .

Police have not yet released the man's identity. They are continuing to investigate the incident.

