Man dies in early morning fire in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead after a house fire in Dearborn early Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning, with a neighbor calling in the fire at a home in the 2000 block of Detroit Street, with reports of a man in the home being trapped in the residence.

Firefighters executed a search & rescue to get the man, who was found in the back bedroom. He was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.

INTERVIEW: Dearborn Fire Chief provides update on early morning fatal fire

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray told us that 25 firefighters responded to the fire. One firefighter suffered minor steam burns to his ears, but Murray said all firefighters are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with Murray saying there was no working smoke alarm in what officials believe to be a hoarder house. Investigators believe that the fire started in a different room than where the victim was located.