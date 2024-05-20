Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Farmington Hills early Monday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m., as Farmington Hills Police got a call from a woman who saw a crashed motorcycle near the baseball fields at Founders Sports Park.

Officers got to the scene and found the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, dead at the scene of the crash site.

Farmington Hills police are investigating the scene of the crash. They tell that as of Monday morning, it's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident. Investigators say that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.