Man facing charges for alleged Molotov cocktail attack on Brighton Twp. home

(WXYZ) — A 25-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged Molotov cocktail attack on a Brighton Township home related to the ongoing stalking and harassment of a child, officials say.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Burson Drive on November 28 around 9:30 p.m. on reports of multiple Molotov cocktails thrown at a home, causing fires in the neighborhood.

Officials say neighbors worked quickly to help put out the flames. According to the sheriff’s office, there was damage to the road and the victim’s property.

"There was a lot of fire right in front of this house in the street here," said Levi Vincent, a resident who lives nearby.

Alex Buley-Neumar of Mount Pleasant was identified as the suspect in the case, and he was arrested on November 29.

Investigators believe the incident was related to an ongoing stalking and harassment case connected to a child over social media.

Buley-Neumar was arraigned on December 1 on the following charges:

Manufacturer / Possess Molotov Cocktail causing damage; Stalking a minor - aggravated; Using a computer to commit a crime; and Accosting a child for immoral purposes

The sheriff's office said they anticipate additional charges will be filed.

The suspect was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and remains in the Livingston County Jail. He is due back in court next week.

